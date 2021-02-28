RDA seals 8 illegal plazas on Chakri Road Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) during its ongoing operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area on Sunday, sealed eight illegal Plazas in Mohra Chhappar, Hayal Dhamyal and Mohri Ghazan areas on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

The operation was carried out by Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of the Authority on the direction of DG RDA , Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

RDA spokesman said DG RDA has directed LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal and unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved / allowed by RDA, he added.