UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RDA Seals 8 Illegal Plazas On Chakri Road Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

RDA seals 8 illegal plazas on Chakri Road Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) during its ongoing operations against illegal and unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities including plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area on Sunday, sealed eight illegal Plazas in Mohra Chhappar, Hayal Dhamyal and Mohri Ghazan areas on Chakri Road Rawalpindi.

The operation was carried out by Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing of the Authority on the direction of DG RDA , Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020.

RDA spokesman said DG RDA has directed LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

The general public has been advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in the illegal and unauthorized area and for high rise buildings as the same are not approved / allowed by RDA, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Rawalpindi Same Sunday 2020 Moral

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

15 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

30 minutes ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

2 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

2 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.