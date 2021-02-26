UrduPoint.com
RDA Seals 9 Illegal Shops In Mohan Pura Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:04 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and staff of Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing on Friday conducted operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed nine illegal shops in Mohan Pura Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and staff of Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing on Friday conducted operation against illegal and unauthorized commercial buildings and sealed nine illegal shops in Mohan Pura Rawalpindi.

The RDA spokesman said the DG RDA has directed LU&BC Wing to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour.

These activities include plazas, shops, schools and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi.

The LU&BC Wing's staff including Deputy Director (BC), Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Head of Demolition Squad, Building Inspectors with other staff were carrying out the operation.

The owners of these properties constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval or No Objection Certificates (NOCs), in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations.

He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss.

