RDA Seals Six Illegal Residential Buildings, 15 Shops, Three Plazas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sealed six residential buildings, 15 shops and three plazas constructed illegally on High Court and Adyala Roads

According to RDA spokesman, Director General, RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday visited different areas and inspected under construction projects.

He stopped the construction work of an illegal plaza on the backside of Shelton Marriage Hall on the service road and directed the Building Control Wing of RDA to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesperson said that the DG had taken strict notice on illegal construction and issued a warning to the structural engineer concerned.

The spokesman informed that illegal construction was being done in violation of the approved map of the plaza which was made by the structural engineer, adding, he (the engineer) did not submit a report of the violation in RDA which was his responsibility as per the rules.

He said that under the direction of the DG RDA, the Building Control Wing team had sealed illegal buildings including six residential, 15 shops and three plazas on the High Court and Adyala Roads by conducting operations.

He said that an under construction plaza and one wall on High Court Road was also demolished.

The spokesman said that the DG had also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey to identify illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of the buildings.

He said that the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest their hard earned money in illegal housing societies. The sponsors of the illegal housing projects had also been warned to immediately stop marketing their unapproved and illegal projects and contact RDA to get No Objection Certificate as per law. Otherwise strict legal action would be taken against the rules violators, he added.

