RDA's 60th Governing Body Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 07:58 PM

The 60th meeting of the governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday which was chaired by Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza

Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa gave a detailed briefing on the agenda items to the meeting. The governing body approved initial study for classification, re-classification and re-development plan for RDA's approved housing scheme Mohanpura as per the procedure laid down in Punjab Development Authority Land Use Rules 2021.

The governing body also directed the authorities to conduct quick study through a consultant and place recommendations of the consultant before the governing body within one month time period. It would help in regulating unauthorized conversion of the property after due process of law.

The body directed the MP&TE Directorate of RDA to follow Right of Way as per the rules of National Highway Authority.

The governing body RDA ordered the MP&TE Directorate for clarification regarding the processing and endorsement of the cases already approved by the then regulator and developed at site. In this regard a technical committee was also formed to prepare ToRs about it and visit/check all housing schemes which RDA received from the district council and Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation (MCR) Rawalpindi.

The governing body gave approval for renovation of RDA Club at Civil Lines, Rawalpindi besides giving green light for pay protection for RDA employees.

The meeting approved 25 percent prosperity allowance for RDA employees besides approving up-gradation of the post of telephone operators from BS-7 to BS-11 and drivers from BS-4 to BS-5. The meeting also agreed proposed enhancement of the posts in WASA budget besides approving the delegation of powers to Deputy Managing Director (Admin).

Members of the governing body RDA, Major (R) Muhammad Latasib Satti MPA PP-6, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W301), Technical Member Raja Khurram Zaman, Technical Member Raja Muhammad Arshad, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rawalpindi, Nazarat Shah, MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin and Finance RDA, Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director EM, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director LU&BC Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE RDA, Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Director Local Government and other officers participated in the meeting.

