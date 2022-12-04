UrduPoint.com

RE Projects Supplying 2,634 MW To National Grid

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 09:20 AM

RE projects supplying 2,634 MW to national grid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 51 Renewable Energy (RE) projects having accumulative capacity 2,634 MW have been commissioned so far and supply clean energy to the national grid.

Official sources told APP here that the government was actively promoting and facilitating deployment of RE projects across the country as these projects were being pursued in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) mode through private sector investors under policies.

Utilization of solar energy technology at consumer ends across domestic, commercial, industrial sectors was also being encouraged. Several other initiatives were being taken for fast-track development of RE projects.

They said net-metering based installations were being done under National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015 announced on September 1, 2015.

These regulations provided the framework for implementing net-metering installations using solar and wind generation of up to I MW capacity.

Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has also been carrying our certification of service provider/installers of solar systems under AEDB (Certification) Regulations for safe, secure and quality-assured supply of solar and wind energy generation projects, products and systems and installation and servicing thereof for small-scale industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential installations.

The AEDB revised its regulations in 2021 with objective to simplify same while ensuring consumer protection.

The number of net-metering based solar installations has reached up to 35,029 with a cumulative capacity of 591.65 MW.

Furthermore, the House was further informed that the DISCOs have been directed by Power Division to ensure timely approval and interconnection of net-metering based solar installations and timely availability of meters for the same.

\395

Related Topics

Technology Same September 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

3 minutes ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

9 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

9 hours ago
 Golf: South African Open scores

Golf: South African Open scores

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.