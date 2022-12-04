RE projects supplying 2,634 MW to national grid

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 51 Renewable Energy (RE) projects having accumulative capacity 2,634 MW have been commissioned so far and supply clean energy to the national grid.

Official sources told APP here that the government was actively promoting and facilitating deployment of RE projects across the country as these projects were being pursued in Independent Power Producers (IPPs) mode through private sector investors under policies.

Utilization of solar energy technology at consumer ends across domestic, commercial, industrial sectors was also being encouraged. Several other initiatives were being taken for fast-track development of RE projects.

They said net-metering based installations were being done under National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015 announced on September 1, 2015.

These regulations provided the framework for implementing net-metering installations using solar and wind generation of up to I MW capacity.

Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) has also been carrying our certification of service provider/installers of solar systems under AEDB (Certification) Regulations for safe, secure and quality-assured supply of solar and wind energy generation projects, products and systems and installation and servicing thereof for small-scale industrial, agricultural, commercial and residential installations.

The AEDB revised its regulations in 2021 with objective to simplify same while ensuring consumer protection.

The number of net-metering based solar installations has reached up to 35,029 with a cumulative capacity of 591.65 MW.

Furthermore, the House was further informed that the DISCOs have been directed by Power Division to ensure timely approval and interconnection of net-metering based solar installations and timely availability of meters for the same.

