UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ready To Work For Welfare, Development Of Masses: Asad Umer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:50 PM

Ready to work for welfare, development of masses: Asad Umer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Sunday said they are ready to work with all stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliations, on the projects of development and welfare to serve the countrymen.

He said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Shaheed Malik Siddiq Awan Welfare Trust Hospital - Lyari here on Sunday.

Referring his meeting with the Sindh chief minister here, Asad Umer said he told CM Sindh that they were ready to cooperate with all, as they did not intend to involve politics in the projects of welfare and developments of people.

Terming K-4 Water Project as an important one for Karachi, he said around 26 crore gallon water would be brought to Karachi through this project.

He said report on engineering design of K-4 Project has been completed and sent to Sindh Government. The report is under consideration of the Sindh Cabinet and as soon as the Sindh Cabinet would approve it, work on the project would be started on priority, he added.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development said federal government would be recommended to bear 50 per cent of Rs 30 billion, which is the estimated cost of the project.

Speaking about victory of MNA Shakoor Shad from NA-246 Lyari, the Federal Minister said Shakoor Shad not only defeated the stalwarts but also surprised the whole country.

Asad Umer greeted MNA Shakoor Shad for his remarkable victory from NA-246 Lyari and said he was really glad to congratulate Shakoor Shad on his victory in his hometowm.

Referring his latest meeting with Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mrs. Fehmida Mirza, he said he has requested the IPC Minister to envisage a project of sports for youths of Lyari, so that the project could be incorporated in the next annual budget.

The youths of Lyari are extremely talented, especially in sports like boxing and football and if they are provided opportunities, they would not only excel in their own field but also earn name for country, he added.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer along with MNA Shakoor Ahmed Shad cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Shaheed Malik Siddiq Awan Welfare Trust Hospital - Lyari.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Football Chief Minister Sports Martyrs Shaheed Water Budget Lyari Sunday All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Boxing NA-246

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme completes 4 ..

6 minutes ago

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

51 minutes ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

3 hours ago

Support from Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservatio ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.