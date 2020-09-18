Recent wave of sectarian hatred, a conspiracy of RAW to weaken Pakistan: Rehman Malik

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday said that the recent wave of sectarian hatred was a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) to weaken Pakistan and appealed the entire nation not to allow enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday said that the recent wave of sectarian hatred was a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) to weaken Pakistan and appealed the entire nation not to allow enemies to succeed in their nefarious designs.

"The enemy wanted to weaken us by inciting differences among us and we need to expel it as all Pakistani are brothers," he said in a statement issued here.

The senator said with unity, love and interfaith harmony, we could defeat our enemies who wanted to divide us into sects.

Rehman Malik said religious hatred was not acceptable in any case and underscored the need to understand the illicit motives of the country enemies.

He maintained that whole sect should not be held hostage because of one person's wrong speech as there was a law to deal with those who spread hatred.

The senator said that whoever had made any hatred speech, law and legal action should be taken against him.

He noted that RAW first director namely Subramaniam who visited Pakistan in late 50s and traveled from Karachi to Khyber and wrote a forty-page book on his return to India.

The Subramaniam wrote that in order to destroy Pakistan (God forbid) no weapon or atom bomb was needed, only the weapon of sectarianism and ethnicity should be used adding that India used ethnicity as weapon and got East Pakistan separated from us and now the sectarianism was being fanned to weaken Pakistan.