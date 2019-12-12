Recommendations sought to prevent forced child labour

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The divisional administration has sought recommendations from the authorities concerned to prevent forced child labour at factories and brick-kilns.

Commissioner Shanul Haq presided over a meeting in this regard here on Thursday to devise a practical strategy to overcome and eliminate bonded labour in society.

He asked the labour department and subordinate staff to launch collective efforts to end the menace once and for all in Multan.

Secretary Labour Sara Aslam, who also attended the meeting, said that protection of labourers and their children were top priority of the Usman Buzdar government, adding that the provincial government was taking important steps for providing basic needs to labourers.