Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till Nov 6

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:09 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 6, on a corruption reference pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 6, on a corruption reference pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income against former finance minister Ishaq Dar and others.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on a corruption reference against Ishaq Dar, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The co-accused including Saeed Ahmed, Mansoor Raza and Naeem Mehmood, appeared before the judge.

The court adjourned hearing of the case due to absence of last prosecution witnesses and NAB IO Nadir Abbas.

The defense counsel Qazi Misbah would continue his cross-examining with NAB IO on next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned that Ishaq Dar had already been declared proclaimedoffender due to continuous non-appearance in trial court.

