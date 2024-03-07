Open Menu

Reference Against Pervaiz Ashraf Adjourned Till April 29

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 10:53 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till April 29, on rental power projects references against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till April 29, on rental power projects references against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

AC-II Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the graft references lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

NAB prosecutor Khwaja Manzoor Loon informed the court that charges couldn’t be framed against the accused in one reference.

He further said that in another reference accused has been indicted and evidence was being recorded. However, in third reference four witnesses have been testified and cross examination is awaited.

The court sought arguments and adjourned the cases till April 29.

