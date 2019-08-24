UrduPoint.com
Reforms Are Being Introduced In Health Sector : Special Assistant To Prime Minister On National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:33 PM

Reforms are being introduced in health sector : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said the process of reforms will remain continue in health sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said the process of reforms will remain continue in health sector as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said the hospitals in Islamabad will be equipped with latest medical facilities and made an example for others to follow, reported Radio Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the process of recruitment of doctors in the government hospitals of the Federal capital is in progress.

He said the health ministry has issued appointment orders 121 medical officers in PIMS hospital.

