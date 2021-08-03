UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Reforms being introduced to revamp educational institutions: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that promotion of education, IT and innovation are some of the priority areas of the PTI-led government as it is introducing reforms to revamp educational institutions.

In this connection, colleges and universities were being upgraded and strengthened through funding for encouraging research in higher education, she added.

These views were expressed by her while addressing a press conference with Provincial Minister for Higher Education Department Raja Yasir Humayun at the DGPR here on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N would further divide into 'N' and 'S' League as both factions were at loggerheads for their vested interests. She added the people had shown their distrust over the PML-N narrative in elections held in GB, AJK and PP-38 Sialkot.

The special assistant said political roots of the PML-N had been fully uprooted in Sialkot as people were fed up with the party. The masses had refused to give votes to the PML-N which always spoke against the country. The disgust of the people towards the PML-N was visible in every constituency, she added.

Dr Firdous said that Maryam had quarantined herself to avoid her spade of defeats everywhere.

She said the new Kashmir Assembly had laid the foundation of change and this positive change would also benefit the oppressed Kashmiris living across the Line of Control.

To a question, the special assistant said soon the PTI would hoist its flag in Sindh to help its people rid of thePPP's corrupt regime.

