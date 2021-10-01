UrduPoint.com

Reforms Under Way To Improve Municipal Services Under UK Aid Programme: DC

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 04:57 PM

Reforms under way to improve municipal services under UK Aid programme: DC

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that comprehensive reforms are being made to improve the quality of municipal services, including administrative, financial affairs and professional training of officers and employees of the metropolitan corporation Sialkot and municipal committee Sambrial, under the UK Aid Sub-national Governance Programme

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has said that comprehensive reforms are being made to improve the quality of municipal services, including administrative, financial affairs and professional training of officers and employees of the metropolitan corporation Sialkot and municipal committee Sambrial, under the UK Aid Sub-national Governance Programme.

The aim is to strengthen the local government and these institutions to get rid of budget deficit through re-engineering and automation through an on-source revenue system.

He expressed these views while giving feedback comments of the Sub-national Governance Programme UK Aid to the delegation of British High Commission Islamabad during an important meeting held at the DC office.

The delegation included Head Governance Reforms and Institutions Team (British High Commission) Bianca Jinga, Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) for SNG-II Programme Naveed Aziz, Punjab Development Adviser Sana Zia, Deputy Programme Manager Muhammad Ali, Programme Coordinator Athar Waqar and PFM Adviser Anam Hussain.

The DC said that there are various challenges in the service delivery of local governments. During the rainy season in Sialkot city, there is a serious problem of urban flooding in downtown areas, sewerage-line and water supply system has rotted which has made clean drinking water polluted and harmful to health.

At the district level, 55pc of the vacancies in local government institutions are vacant and the training and capacity of the existing employees is also a major issue, the DC said.

He said only 38pc of the approved posts are available for sanitation and sewerage work. However, due to constant transfer postings, local government officials seem unable to perform.

The Punjab Local Government academy is providing technical support for designing the training module. He said that the illegal profiteering, crisis of edibles can be avoided by automating the pricing and supply system of vegetables and fruits in the vegetable and fruit market.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Water Budget United Kingdom Sialkot Sambrial Muhammad Ali Market Government

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

Rangers solves mystery of blind murder case

42 seconds ago
 DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

DC conducts revenue open court at Raza hall

45 seconds ago
 Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit ..

Thunberg leads climate march at Milan youth summit

47 seconds ago
 KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

KP NAB arrest accused in cheating case

49 seconds ago
 Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Detained in Ar ..

Armenian General Staff Deputy Chief Detained in Army Weapons Supplies Probe - Re ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.