Regional Infrastructure Fund progress reviewed at 5th PSC meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

The 5th Project Steering Committee (PSC) Meeting for the Regional Infrastructure Fund was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ACS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The 5th Project Steering Committee (PSC) Meeting for the Regional Infrastructure Fund was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ACS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by representatives from concerned departments where various interventions under the project were discussed in detail.

The interventions discussed during the meeting include Drinking Water Supply Systems (DWSS), sewerage and drainage systems, roads, and suspension bridges in Districts Nowshehra and Haripur.

The committee reviewed the progress made so far and emphasized the importance of meeting deadlines for each activity and following targets diligently.

During the meeting, Ikramullah Khan directed the team to ensure timely completion of all activities under the project. He stressed the need for effective coordination between all stakeholders to ensure implementation of the project.

The Regional Infrastructure Fund is a vital initiative that aims to improve the infrastructure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. With the project's focus on critical areas such as drinking water supply, sewerage, and road infrastructure, the initiative is set to have a significant impact on the region's socio-economic development.

The PSC will continue to monitor the progress of the project and take necessary measures to ensure its successful implementation.