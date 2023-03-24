UrduPoint.com

Regional Infrastructure Fund Progress Reviewed At 5th PSC Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Regional Infrastructure Fund progress reviewed at 5th PSC meeting

The 5th Project Steering Committee (PSC) Meeting for the Regional Infrastructure Fund was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ACS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The 5th Project Steering Committee (PSC) Meeting for the Regional Infrastructure Fund was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary ACS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan.

The meeting was attended by representatives from concerned departments where various interventions under the project were discussed in detail.

The interventions discussed during the meeting include Drinking Water Supply Systems (DWSS), sewerage and drainage systems, roads, and suspension bridges in Districts Nowshehra and Haripur.

The committee reviewed the progress made so far and emphasized the importance of meeting deadlines for each activity and following targets diligently.

During the meeting, Ikramullah Khan directed the team to ensure timely completion of all activities under the project. He stressed the need for effective coordination between all stakeholders to ensure implementation of the project.

The Regional Infrastructure Fund is a vital initiative that aims to improve the infrastructure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. With the project's focus on critical areas such as drinking water supply, sewerage, and road infrastructure, the initiative is set to have a significant impact on the region's socio-economic development.

The PSC will continue to monitor the progress of the project and take necessary measures to ensure its successful implementation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Road Progress Haripur All From

Recent Stories

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elect ..

President asks PM to implement SC orders for elections in Punjab, KPK

50 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt by citizen

53 minutes ago
 UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ire ..

UK, EU Formally Sign New Agreement on Northern Ireland - UK Foreign Secretary

53 minutes ago
 Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain unde ..

Rescue teams vigilant as water level in drain under-control following rain

53 minutes ago
 Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Co ..

Information on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - ..

1 hour ago
 Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

Young boy missing recovered dead in Attock

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.