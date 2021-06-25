UrduPoint.com
Registration For GCU-GAT Opens

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 08:04 PM

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has opened registration for GCU-GAT for the MS/MPhil programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has opened registration for GCU-GAT for the MS/MPhil programs.

The University's General Assessment Test (GCU-GAT) would be held on July 17 and July 18, 2021, while the last date to register online is July 5, 2021.

The University is offering two-year MS/MPhil degree in 31 disciplines.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said only those candidates would be eligible to apply for admission to MS/MPhil programmes at GCU who qualify the GCU - GAT with minimum 50% marks. He added that two opportunities would be given to candidates to pass the GCU-GAT this year.

He also said that result-awaiting students can also apply. He advised the students to visit the University's website for further details.

