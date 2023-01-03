Regularization of 14,055 teachers recommended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A special ministerial committee constituted by the Punjab government, in its first meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja, has approved recommendations to regularize services of 14,055 contract teachers across Punjab.

Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun Sarfraz, Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas, President Secondary School Educators Regularization Movement Ch Muhammad Sarfraz, Convener Muhammad Imran and General Secretary Rana Liaquat Ali also participated. These teachers included secondary school educators (SSEs) and assistant education officers (AEOs).

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja said that under the recent act passed by the Punjab Assembly, the Chief Minister was authorized to decide on regularization cases, so these recommendations will also be sent to the chief minister and the cabinet for approval.

SSEs and AEOs have been exempted from taking the Punjab Public Service Commission examination for regularization.

Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas said that these teachers were on contract for 10 years so they should be regularized. Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said that the services of contract teachers were recognized by the Punjab government by deciding to regularize them.

On this occasion, the representatives of Secondary School Educators Regularization Movement thanked Chief Minister Punjab Ch Pervez Elahi and the members of the committee.

Later, the representatives of the organization met Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja in his office and presented him a bouquet.