Rehman Baba Train Stop At Bandhi Extended

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Rehman Baba train stop at Bandhi extended

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Railways has extended the temporary stop of 47-Up/ 48- Down Rehman Baba Express at Bandhi Railway Station for another three months for convenience of the public.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the train runs between Peshawar and Karachi via Rawalpindi, Hafizabad, Sangla Hill and Faisalabad.

