KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday said that the formation of 'Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority' was a big step of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Prime Minister had formed the 'Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority', which would be led by Pakistani Ulema and all Ulema of the Muslim world would be its part.

The president said that the Ulema should provide moral training to the people along with religious education.

He stated this while addressing the 'Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW)' Conference via video link held at Sindh Governor House, a Governor House press release said.

He said, 'We can become powerful nation of the world by following Holy Quran.' Dr. Arif Alvi said that the Federal government was working for the provision of quality education.

The president said that media was an important pillar and it had vital role in the spread of moral values.

He further said that the media of the country was acting with responsibility.

He appreciated the Ulema for imparting religious knowledge during the conference.

President Alvi said that the prime minister had a vision to change the country on the lines of 'Riyasat-e-Madina' and he needed the help of Ulema in this regard.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said, 'We can succeed by following the teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)."He said that Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was being taught today at Primary level in schools. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated every year with religious zeal and reverence.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that the formation of 'Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority would bear fruit. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to turn Pakistan into Riyasat-e-Madina.