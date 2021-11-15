UrduPoint.com

Rehmatul Lil Alameen Authority To Foster Character Building Of Youth: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 10:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said modern methodology will be used to focus on the character building of youth and children in light of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He was speaking while chairing the review meeting here for Rehmatul lil Alameen Authority.

He said state of Madina was a practical example of principles and morality.

The agreement of Madina was protector of human rights and Islamic society was a modern society of its time, he added.

Imran Khan said the Sufis in the light of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught religion to the local people in their language.

He said religious festivals would be used for character building and in universities, the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would be highlighted through research.

Every citizen of Pakistan was the devotee of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said adding the best way of devotion to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was to follow his teachings.

The ministers including Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mehmood, Prof Dr Ejaz Akram, Dr Khalid Masood and Shehzad Nawaz attended the meeting while Dr Attaur Rehman participated through video link. The Prime Minister was informed about the progress in establishing the authority.

A comprehensive media plan for the authority will be presented next week and embassies would be taken on board to create awareness at the international level regarding life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and to stop Islamophobia. The curriculum of ethics in light of teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) would be made for schools and universities, the PM added. He said the objectives of authority would include research and measures to create harmony between islam and science.

The Prime Minister issued instructions for immediate implementation of all initiatives regarding the authority.

