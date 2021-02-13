UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reinforcing Int'l Naval Cooperation Vital For Maritime Security - Pakistani President Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Reinforcing Int'l Naval Cooperation Vital for Maritime Security - Pakistani President Arif Alvi

Transitional threats, such as maritime terrorism and piracy, make choosing greater participation and collaboration between international navies imperative, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Saturday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Transitional threats, such as maritime terrorism and piracy, make choosing greater participation and collaboration between international navies imperative, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Saturday.

"Owning to the magnitude and diversity of transitional threats, there is a growing realization that no nation can tackle them alone, thus making mutual cooperation imperative between the international navies to contain these threats," Alvi said in his opening message at the 9th International Maritime Conference on the sidelines of the multinational AMAN-2021 drills in the port of Karachi.

According to the president, the country's navy is prominent for ensuring peace and stability in the region, and the successful conduct of the AMAN drills is a testimony of Pakistan's resolve to contribute effectively toward regional security.

Alvi also said that the response from regional and extra-regional navies for participation in the AMAN-21 drills, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was outstanding.

The AMAN 2021 drills in the Arabian Sea is the 7th edition of the multinational exercise held in Pakistan every two years since 2007. This year, the event is running from February 11-16 and involves navies of 45 countries, including Russia, China, NATO nations, as well as ASEAN and African Union member states. For the Russian Navy, these are the first joint drills with NATO forces in 10 years.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan NATO Russia China February Event From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs, first Certified Agile government or ..

10 minutes ago

Turkish Police Arrest 21 Suspects for Alleged Link ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's blue economy strategy to ensure respons ..

3 minutes ago

WFP appeals for more funding for refugees in Rwand ..

13 minutes ago

China's non-ferrous metal industry reports steady ..

13 minutes ago

Govt to ensure digital screening facility in rural ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.