Reko Diq Project Agreement Signed

Published December 16, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The historic agreement of the Reko Diq project has been inked with the representatives of Barrick Gold and Antofagasta PLC, Press Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan said.

It is the largest foreign investment agreement in the history of Pakistan, with a total cost of 8 billion Dollars.

With the agreement signed, the fine imposed by the international court of arbitrary has also become ineffective.

Press Secretary to CM noted that the contract will be effective from December 16, 2022, and the company will start work immediately.

Representatives from the Federal and provincial governments signed the agreement.

Terming the deal a big achievement, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili tweeted that the Reko Diq deal was signed, finally. "It is one of the greatest achievements for Balochistan and for Pakistan," he added.

