Relevant authorities instructed to adopt measures to avoid flood threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management has issued instructions to relevant authorities to complete all the protective measures in their respective areas to tackle possible flood threat.

The meeting, held under the chairmanship of Punjab Communications and Excise Minister Bilal Afzal at the Civil Secretariat on Friday, made a detailed review of the arrangements across the province to deal with possible floods.

The meeting instructed that all the departments should complete the flood fighting mock exercises in their respective areas, the Deputy Commissioners should remove the encroachments from the banks of the rivers while the Local Government Department and the Housing Department should ensure timely desilting of drains.

Commissioners and deputy commissioners of vulnerable districts gave a briefing on flood preparations through video link.

Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal said that in view of upcoming monsoon season, the Livestock Department, especially in South Punjab, should complete the vaccination process on time, and all the commissioners and deputy commissioners of hilly areas should keep a close eye on the situation of storm drains.

He directed Secretary Irrigation and Commissioner DG Khan to jointly inspect Kuchhi Canal and Qutab drains in Rajanpur and take necessary steps to ensure minimum flood damage.

He urged Rescue 1122 and Health Department authorities to be fully prepare for saving precious lives in possible flood areas. The provincial minister said that the Punjab government would extend full support to all the departments for combating floods and rains.

Senior Member board of Revenue Nabil Javed directed all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to engage Irrigation Department and conduct complete inspection of the river erosion areas and ensure timely safety measures. He directed to ensure availability of required stock by physical inspection of warehouses.