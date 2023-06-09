Relief Deptt finalizes monsoon contingency plan 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), has finalized the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2023.

This comprehensive plan aims to proactively identify potential monsoon hazards, vulnerabilities, and risks, while strategically allocating resources to minimize disaster risks and ensure a well-coordinated response in a timely manner.

Extensive consultations were conducted with district administrations, provincial and Federal line departments, and humanitarian partners, incorporating valuable lessons learned from previous experiences.

The plan included the implementation of improved early warning systems, streamlined evacuation procedures, and enhanced communication channels.

Emphasizing the importance of community engagement, the plan encourages active participation in disaster preparedness and response efforts.

A final meeting chaired by Secretary Relief Abdul Basit was held here Friday to review the plan.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit stressed that the topmost priority is to reduce the impact of disasters and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people in the province.

The Relief Department is responsible for formulating policies, strategies, and guidelines for relief, rehabilitation, and emergency activities in the province.

PDMA, Rescue-1122, and Civil Defense are attached formations of the RR&S Department entrusted with implementing the mandate of disaster risk management activities.

In preparation for the monsoon season, rescue teams are conducting pre-visits to vulnerable areas to raise community awareness and conduct mock exercises.

Director-General of PDMA, Janat Gul Afridi, highlighted the assigned roles and responsibilities within the monsoon plan for each department.

PDMA has developed effective data collection tools, which have been shared with all stakeholders, he said The Monsoon Contingency Planning process commenced in mid-March 2023, resulting in district/sector-specific hazard and vulnerability profiles, information on impact assessment, damages, compensation, resource mapping, needs assessment, and coordination.

Muhammad Amin, Director of Disaster Risk Management (DRM), emphasized the significant losses suffered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to natural hazards and subsequent disasters.

He recalled the devastating 2010 floods and the substantial financial and human losses experienced in 2022.

As part of the improved strategies and the presence of Disaster Risk Management system in the province, over 400,000 people were successfully evacuated to safe locations.

The plan will classify districts into vulnerability categories based on comprehensive risk assessments, ranging from very high to low vulnerability.

Department Spokesperson Taimur Ali highlighted the successful installation of a flood Early Warning System (EWS) in the upper catchment areas, consisting of seven locations along the main rivers and two Nullahs.

This system effectively alerts the population of any impending danger. He further emphasized the vulnerability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to various hazards due to the adverse effects of climate change.