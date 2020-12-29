Relief to common man core agenda of govt : Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib said that relief to common man was a core agenda of the incumbent government and Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, and Kamyab Jawan Programme have been launched to achieve this objective within the shortest possible time.

He was talking to media after inaugurating hand-washing unit at Children Hospital Jhang Road here on Tuesday which was established by Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with UNICEP Pakistan.

Mian Farrukh said that government would soon launch another Rs 70 billion welfare projects to further facilitate the masses.

He said that although coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 80 million people across the world, yet its effects were very limited in Pakistan as the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted strict measures to prevent the people from this disease.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mian Farrukh Habib said that second wave of coronavirus pandemic was very dangerous adding that people should adopt preventive measures.

He, however, criticized the PDM strongly and said that the Opposition was putting precious lives on high risk only to get NRO. The people have rejected all opposition parties as they were fully aware of their nefarious designs, he said.

Their aim was to save looters and plunderers from the accountability, he added.

Responding to a question, Mian Farrukh Habib said that opposition has now taken U-turn on resignations from parliament. He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had given a subsidy of Rs.26 billion to sugar mills which resulted in price hike of sugar whereas we have recovered Rs.180 million from these mills.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary, DMD Adnan Nisar Khan, DMD Ikram Ullah, Director Admin Shoaib Rasheed, Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, Director WASA Saqib Raza and others were also present during the hand-washing unit inaugurating ceremony.