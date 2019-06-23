UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relief Work Continues In Flood-hit Areas Of Bhera, Shahpur, Sahiwal

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Relief work continues in flood-hit areas of Bhera, Shahpur, Sahiwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed on Sunday said some areas of Jhelum River in Bhera, Shahpur and Sahiwal tehsils have been affected due to low-level flood.

Talking to the media here Sunday, she said that relief activities were continuing in flood-hit areas and all departments were performing their duties there.

The local administration and volunteers were busy is shifting affected people to safer localities, she added.

She said that rice crop was affected due to flood while sugarcane and other crops remained safe.

Related Topics

Flood Jhelum Shahpur Sunday Media All Sahiwal

Recent Stories

DMCC reports 12% growth in 2018, driving commodity ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistani footballs to be used in FIFA 2020

25 minutes ago

DEWA seeks cooperation with Swedish entities

36 minutes ago

WC 2019: Celebs rally support for Pakistan against ..

37 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Iraq Ambassador

51 minutes ago

In a first, National Assembly budget session calle ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.