Relief work continues in flood-hit areas of Bhera, Shahpur, Sahiwal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Salwat Saeed on Sunday said some areas of Jhelum River in Bhera, Shahpur and Sahiwal tehsils have been affected due to low-level flood.

Talking to the media here Sunday, she said that relief activities were continuing in flood-hit areas and all departments were performing their duties there.

The local administration and volunteers were busy is shifting affected people to safer localities, she added.

She said that rice crop was affected due to flood while sugarcane and other crops remained safe.