Renowned Actor Agha Talish Remembered On 25th Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The legendary actor Agha Talish was born in Ludhiana, India in 1926. His real name was Agha Ali Abbas Qizilbash.
He made his cinema debut in 1947 with the Indian film Saraey Key Baher and later moved to Pakistan after Partition.
In Pakistan, his first film was Jheel Kinarey.
He inspired his fans in several movies including Umrao Jaan, Zeenat, Saat Lakh, Jheel Kinaray, Mela, Ye Aman, Qaidi, Baghawat, Aulad, Farangi, and others, private news channel reported.
The versatile actor is also known by his character in Umrao Jan Ada and Zeenat.
Talish starred in over 450 films and died on February 19, 1998, in Lahore.
Recent Stories
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM
SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA on high alert to cope with flooding, rain emergency declared: MD23 minutes ago
-
500 liter adulterated oil wasted23 minutes ago
-
Two persons killed, two injured due to rains23 minutes ago
-
Wani seeks independent probe into mass rape incidents in occupied Kashmir23 minutes ago
-
Two-day trials of PM Youth Talent Hunt Judo being organized at RWU23 minutes ago
-
Heavy downpour disrupts power supply from 306 feeders in KP; PESCO deploys field staff33 minutes ago
-
PHC extends protective bails of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai43 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall, hailstorm predicted43 minutes ago
-
A man shot dead in village Manawan, Lahore53 minutes ago
-
Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise57 minutes ago
-
Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM60 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt provides civic facilities at Fatima Jinnah Park1 hour ago