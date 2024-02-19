Open Menu

Renowned Actor Agha Talish Remembered On 25th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The legendary actor Agha Talish was born in Ludhiana, India in 1926. His real name was Agha Ali Abbas Qizilbash.

He made his cinema debut in 1947 with the Indian film Saraey Key Baher and later moved to Pakistan after Partition.

In Pakistan, his first film was Jheel Kinarey.

He inspired his fans in several movies including Umrao Jaan, Zeenat, Saat Lakh, Jheel Kinaray, Mela, Ye Aman, Qaidi, Baghawat, Aulad, Farangi, and others, private news channel reported.

The versatile actor is also known by his character in Umrao Jan Ada and Zeenat.

Talish starred in over 450 films and died on February 19, 1998, in Lahore.

