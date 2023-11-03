Open Menu

Renowned Ghazal Singer Nayyara Noor Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Renowned Ghazal singer Nayyara Noor remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Renowned Ghazal and playback singer Nayyara Noor also known as ‘knightangle of Pakistan' was remembered on her birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on November 3, 1951 in Assam, Nayyara Noor was one of the top playback singers in the country. With no formal musical background, Noor also did not receive any formal music training, however, she proved her God-gifted singing talents all over the subcontinent.

She was seven when her family migrated to Pakistan, a private news channel reported. From her early childhood, she took fancy to Begum Akhtar’s Ghazals, Thumris and Kanan Devi’s Bhajans.

In 1968, Nayyara Noor started singing songs on Radio Pakistan and then on Pakistan Television in 1971. The singer then never looked back as her unstoppable musical journey began.

In 1973, she was accorded the Nigar Award for best playback singer in the film Gharana. In 1977, her reputation peaked as the songs of the film Aaina touched the hearts of Pakistanis. Nayyara Noor showed her excellence while working with every major composer for film and tv during her time.

She sang Ahmed Shamim’s ‘Kabhi Hum Bhi Khoobssorat Thay’ for the ptv drama serial ‘Teesra Kinara.’ Nayyara liked to sing Ibn-e-Insha’s ghazals as she believed they carried a unique pathos, like ‘Jalay tau jalao gori’.

In recognition of the contribution of Nayyara Noor to the music industry, the government of Pakistan conferred the Pride of Performance Award on her in 2006.

She passed away on August 20, 2022 in Karachi.

