Renowned Pathology Lab Opens Regional Branch, Offers 20% Discount For Poor Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Excel Lab, one of the best pathology labs in Pakistan, has opened its regional branch in Peshawar with offer of 20 percent discount for poor and needy patients of the province.

The inauguration was jointly performed by Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Muhammad Ehtisham ul Haq and Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI).

Many members of medical community, Deputy Secretary Health, Dr Farooq Jamil and representatives of civil society joined the launching event.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr Muhammad Ehtisham ul Haq commended opening of a new and modern lab staffed with qualified medical technologists and competent pathologists.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said Excel labs was recognized as one of the best pathology labs and its opening in Peshawar would improve treatment standards besides provision of good services to patients.

He also appreciated announcement of 20 percent discount for poor patients and said such steps should be taken by all medical practitioners and other treatment centres for the facilitation of people at this difficult time of exorbitant price hike.

On the occasion, Dr Naseer Ahmad, Incharge of Excel Lab expressed his gratitude to all the guests for participating and pledged to continue providing state-of-the-art services across the country.

He said there was a great need for quality healthcare in Peshawar city and Excel labs provides these in a clean and welcoming environment for patients.

