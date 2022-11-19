Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President, Prime Minister and people from different walks of life have extended condolences on demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani Usmani.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) President of Jamiyah Darul Uloom Karachi and renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Muhammad Rafi Usmani has passed away.

He was 86.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was elder brother of Darul Uloom Karachi's vice president Mufti Taqi Usmani and son of Pakistan's former grand Mufti Shafi Usmani.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles his death, paying tribute to the scholar’s religious and academic services while extending his grievance.

“Mufti Rafi Usmani has rendered valuable services in the field of fiqh, hadith and tafsir.

His religious and academic services, and services for the promotion of religious knowledge,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences on demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani.

The PM said, “Mufti Rafi Usmani’s life was devoted to preaching and propagation of islam. His social and religious services will be remembered forever,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the Islamic scholar has contributed his valuable services to the unity of Muslims.

“May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and patience to the bereaved's family,” the premier said.