UrduPoint.com

Renowned Scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani Passes Away At The Age 86

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 11:15 AM

Renowned scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani passes away at the age 86

The President, Prime Minister and people from different walks of life have extended condolences on demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani Usmani.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) President of Jamiyah Darul Uloom Karachi and renowned Islamic Scholar Maulana Muhammad Rafi Usmani has passed away.

He was 86.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was elder brother of Darul Uloom Karachi's vice president Mufti Taqi Usmani and son of Pakistan's former grand Mufti Shafi Usmani.

Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India's Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi condoles his death, paying tribute to the scholar’s religious and academic services while extending his grievance.

“Mufti Rafi Usmani has rendered valuable services in the field of fiqh, hadith and tafsir.

His religious and academic services, and services for the promotion of religious knowledge,” the president said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his condolences on demise of Mufti Rafi Usmani.

The PM said, “Mufti Rafi Usmani’s life was devoted to preaching and propagation of islam. His social and religious services will be remembered forever,” PM Shehbaz said, adding that the Islamic scholar has contributed his valuable services to the unity of Muslims.

“May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and patience to the bereaved's family,” the premier said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif July Muslim Family Mufti Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda f ..

Interior Minister says PTI’s long march agenda failed

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

2 hours ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

11 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

11 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.