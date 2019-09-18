UrduPoint.com
Repair, Maintenance Work Of Roads Continue In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:50 PM

Repair, maintenance work of roads continue in Lahore

The repair, maintenance, painting and patch work on important thoroughfares in various areas of provincial capital would be completed soon to ensure roads long time durability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The repair, maintenance, painting and patch work on important thoroughfares in various areas of provincial capital would be completed soon to ensure roads long time durability.

The repair and maintenance work of various roads at a cost of Rs580 million was started on August 17, whereas the patch and repair work on roads in Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Sabzazar Scheme at a cost of Rs13.2 million was in final stage of completion.

The maintenance and patch work on various roads near Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab, Wahdat Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, Muslim Town, College Road, Johar Town and others would be accomplished, said a spokesman for LDA while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

The fixing of tuff tiles along the New Campus Road and the construction work on the road leading to Anmol Hospital was in full swing.

LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam directed the officials to finalise all types of work for repair, rehabilitation, maintenance and beautification work on various roads in the city. He stressed the need for executing road repair work as per approved specification and completing it within the stimulated time line.

The LDA officials have been directed to establish a coordination committee, comprise of representatives from the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA), the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), the City Traffic Police and others.

