Rescue 1122 being extended to merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa emergency rescue service ( Rescue 1122 ) is being extended to newly merged districts of the province.

In this connection, Director General Rescue 1122 , Dr Khatir Ahmed on Monday to discuss various issues regarding setting up Rescue 1122 offices in the merged districts.

On the direction of the provincial government, two rescue stations are being set up in each merged district .

As many as 14 rescue stations will be set up in these seven districts, as well as one rescue station is being set up in six former frontier regions ( FRs).

Dr Khatir Ahmed said these rescue stations were being setup with the help of local administration.

He said construction work has been started after selecting suitable places, that recruitment process of staff in these districts is being done through the Pakistan Testing Service.

He said that latest machinery and equipments were being procured for these districts.

After completing all the these steps, the latest Rescue 1122 facilities will be available to the public without discrimination, he added.