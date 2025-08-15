Rescue 1122 Celebrates Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 12:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) celebrated 78th Independence Day and victory of Marka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor through impressive ceremonies held at the Central Rescue Station as well as all sub-stations across the district.
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Ehtesham Wahla unfurled the national flag in main ceremony while a large number of rescue staff was present on the occasion.
Smartly turned-out rescue personnel presented a salute to the national flag followed by cutting of a celebratory cake while a special prayer was also offered for safety, unity and prosperity of the nation.
In his Independence Day message, DEO Engineer Ehtesham Wahla paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of our forefathers and said that under dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, our elders rendered countless sacrifices to lay foundation of an independent homeland for future generations.
He said, "Today, we breathe in an independent atmosphere because of devotion and martyrdom of our ancestors. Every chapter of our independence was written with the blood of these martyrs."
He also planted a sapling at Central Rescue Station and urged every rescue official to plant at least one tree.
He said that trees not only purify the environment but also enhance beauty of the land, reduce temperature, mitigate the effects of storms and help prevent soil erosion.
Earlier, Engineer Ehtesham Wahla along with rescue officials also participated in the central flag-hoisting ceremony at Commissioner Complex.
