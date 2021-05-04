Rescue-1122 ceremony on International Firefighters Day

A ceremony was held at Central Rescue Station, Rescue-1122, in connection with the International Firefighters Day observance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) ::A ceremony was held at Central Rescue Station, Rescue-1122, in connection with the International Firefighters Day observance.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal told the participants that the purpose of celebrating the day was to pay tribute to those firefighters who risk their lives to ensure the safety of people.

"At the same time, we must remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of lives and properties of people, he added.

The ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran.

Later, a rally was held to mark the World Firefighters Day.

