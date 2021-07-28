Rescue-1122, Civil Defence on high alert to cope with any emergency

Fter heavy rain in catchment area of Nullah Leh and pre-alert issued by the administration on Wednesday morning, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence were put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :After heavy rain in catchment area of Nullah Leh and pre-alert issued by the administration on Wednesday morning, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence were put on high alert to cope with any emergency situation.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, on the directives of District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi Ali Hussain, the department had finalized the arrangements to rescue the victims of flash flooding if any in low lying areas.

He said, the rescuers and vehicles were deployed at nine points in different city areas.

The rescue teams are fully equipped and prepared if flood hit any area. Emergency sirens were also blown to alert the citizens about the threat, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Officer Civil Defense informed that the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi had set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in nullahs particularly Leh.

He said, Civil Defence teams would remain alert and in case of flood emergency in any area, relief and rescue operation would be started particularly in the low-lying areas of Nullah Leh.