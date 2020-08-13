Rescue-1122 finalizes arrangements for 'Jashan-e-Azadi'; 150 Rescuers to be deployed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Rescuers, Ambulances and Fire services of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi will remain on emergency alert on Independence Day here to provide emergency cover to the citizens in case of any emergency.

As many as 150 rescuers will remain on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room and emergency rescue stations with 74 emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and recovery vehicles, water bowzers, specialize vehicles and motorbike ambulances.

Special rescue posts will be established at Allama Iqbal Park, Commercial Market, Committee Chowk, G.P.O Saddar Chowk, Jinnah Park, Ayub Park, Koral Chowk, T-Chowk Rawat and Murree.

The District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain chairing a meeting held here at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road reviewed all the arrangements and finalized the Independence Day plan. He directed the rescue officers to perform their duties in an outstanding manner.

District control room will ensure all the emergency arrangements for better management of any untoward incident, he added.

District Control Room will be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of the rescuers have been restricted in this regard. Special mobile posts will also be established for providing effective medical cover to the citizens in Murree.

The District Officer advised the motorists and bikers to drive carefully and avoid rash and negligent driving.

The Rescue-1122 will also remain on high alert in the district for effective response and management of emergencies in case of any flash-flooding during Independence Day celebrations.

Rescue mobile posts of emergency paramedics will also be deployed at important places and parks to provide emergency cover to the people.