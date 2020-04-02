Rescue 1122 Hafizabad provided emergency service to 1141 people in the district during March last

JALALPUR BHATTIAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Hafizabad provided emergency service to 1141 people in the district during March last.

District emergency officer Engineer Sibghatullah said on Thursday that Rescue 1122 Hafizabad provided emergency service to the victims of 268 road accidents, 640 medical emergencies, 8 fire incidents, responded 24 crime calls including 2 drowning incidents, 2 buildings collapse and 125 miscellaneous incidents.

During the month of March, 37 people were killed and 1008 were injured in Hafizabad district who were shifted to various hospitals.

He appealed to the people to avoid bogus calls.