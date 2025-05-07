Rescue 1122 Issues Red Alert In Layyah Amid Emergency Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Rescue 1122 has issued a red alert across the district in response to the ongoing emergency situation, ensuring that all personnel are on high alert and ready for immediate deployment
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 has issued a red alert across the district in response to the ongoing emergency situation, ensuring that all personnel are on high alert and ready for immediate deployment.
District Emergency Officer Dr.
Sajjad Ahmed stated that Rescue 1122 teams are fully prepared to carry out urgent rescue operations as needed. As part of the heightened alert, all leaves for Rescue 1122 staff have been canceled to maintain full operational capacity.
The Rescue 1122 control room is actively monitoring the situation round-the-clock to ensure swift response to any emergencies.
Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency responders during this critical period.
