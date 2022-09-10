UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Marks World First Aid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rescue 1122 marks World First Aid Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) organised a ceremony to commemorate the World First Aid Day at Lahore Rescue Command & Control Center. here on Saturday.

Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer was the chief guest at the ceremony which was attended by a large number of rescue scouts, Rescuers, and senior officers from Emergency Services Headquarters.

Addressing the participants, he said that Rescue-1122 had provided first aid to 11.11 million emergency victims and the mission of the rescue service was to have first aider in every home. He also highlighted that Rescue-1122 has trained over 200,000 volunteers through different programs and over 5,000 Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) were established at union councils level for developing safer communities.

The DG invited all citizens to download mobile App "Pak Life Saver" or cpr.gov.pk for online first aid training and certification followed by hands-on practice of lifesaving skills at their nearest Rescue Station.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also witnessed first aid demonstrations performed by the volunteers at different stalls regarding CPR, bleeding control, spinal injury, splinting, and spine board shifting.

Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasized learning essential lifesaving skills like Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and bleeding control. These two skills could play a vital role to save lives in case of emergency or disaster. He further said that all Rescue Stations were declared Community Rescue Stations and Rescue trainers were available to impart training to the citizens at all Rescue Stations.

Dr Rizwan appreciated Ambulance Services in all districts for providing timely emergency care to 11.11million victims and Rescue Community & Safety Wing and all Districts for promoting first aid and safety through Rescue Scouts. Dr Rizwan said that only well-sensitized and trained community members can significantly contribute to reducing morbidity and mortality rate by providing timely first aid to the victims of emergencies.

