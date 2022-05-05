Rescue 1122 provides emergency services during Eid vacations

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Emergency Rescue Service Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Thursday provided services to 75 emergencies during Eid-ul-Fitr.

In order to provide timely and best services, the eid vacations of all the personnel were canceled and medical campuses were established at various tourist destinations to provide services to the tourists and locals during Eid-ul-Fitr vacations.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Imran Khan Yousufzai also visited various rescue stations of Galyat, offered Eid prayer along with rescue workers and spent the day with them.

The report disclosed that during Eid-ul-Fitr Rescue 1122 has provided international standard facilities to the people of Abbottabad district in 75 emergencies. Rescue 1122 personnel provided medical aid to several people out of which more than 20 people were at the accident site while 02 people lost their lives in road accidents.

Most of the injured and patients were shifted to the local hospital by Rescue 1122ambulance.