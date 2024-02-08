Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122 remained 'high-alert' on the polling day following an emergency cover plan devised for the general election 2024.

According to District Emergency Officer, Dr Kaleemullah, a staff of 600 officials, 16 firefighters, 35 ambulances, 90 motorbikes ambulances, and four special vehicles with two official vehicles were deputed at different parts of the district to meet timely any kind of untoward incident.

The entire staff performed duties in tehsil Shujabad and Jalalpur Peer Wala as well in the election days.

A trained staff put alert along with rescue vehicles, added the District Emergency Officer.

The rescue control room got operational responding to 100% call of the complainants for 24 hours.

He said special posts were set up at emergency polling stations.