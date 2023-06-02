Rescue 1122 rescued 139,574 victims in May

Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Friday 139,574 victims were rescued while responding to 146,492 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of May 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer said on Friday 139,574 victims were rescued while responding to 146,492 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of May 2023.

He said that out of 146,492 emergencies, Rescue responded 34,216 were road traffic accidents, 91,358 medical emergencies, 2,588 fire incidents, 4,035 crime incidents, 103 drowning incidents, 97 structural collapses, 1,256 animal rescue and 12,839 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

He expressed these views while presiding over monthly review meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) on zoom held at Emergency Services Department here.

All Heads of wings of Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services academy also attended this meeting.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed about monthly emergency statistics.

The meeting was informed that 271 people died in 34216 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic accidents, the majority of traffic accidents 7726 occurred in Lahore in which 37 people died.

Similarly, 2367 RTCs in Faisalabad, 2239 RTCs in Multan, 2072 in Gujranwala, 1418 in Sheikhupura, and 1359 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 17035 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

The majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.

e., 655 incidents in Lahore, 181 in Faisalabad, 153 in Rawalpindi, 151 in Sheikhupura, 118 in Gujranwala and 104 in Sialkot.

Secretary ESD was also apprised that 73 people tragically died in 103 drowning incidents across various locations in Punjab, including canals, rivers, and other areas. Of the total cases, 58 were canal-related, 12 involved rivers, 17 occurred elsewhere, and six were in sewage drains.

Among them, 53 lost their lives in canals, seven in rivers, two in sewage drains, and 11 in other locations.

Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer also reviewed flood preparedness arrangements especially for flood prone districts of Punjab.

He directed all the DEOs to ensure rehearsal of flood contingency plans in true letter and spirit to ensure timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding.

He stressed upon all DEOs to ensure mock exercises for testing of motor boats and other related equipment and also organize Emergency Evacuation Drills in their respective District.

The Secretary Emergency Services expressed grave concern over the tragic loss of 73 lives in drowning incidents during last month across the Punjab.

He urged citizens to adhere to safety protocols while bathing in canals, rivers, and other recreational areas to prevent further accidents.