Rescue 1122 Rescues 337 Persons During Eid Days

2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Rescue 1122 rescues 337 persons during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) rescued 337 persons during Eid days in Faisalabad district.

Spokesman of Rescue 1122 said on Saturday that Rescue 1122 received 286 calls relating to road accidents on Moon Night, and Eid days.

The rescue teams responded promptly and rescued 337 persons by providing first aid to 149 persons on the spot and shifting 188 victims to various hospitals.

Most of these victims were injured in motorcycle accidents that were 230 in number while three persons lost their lives during Eid days in road accidents in Faisalabad, he added.

