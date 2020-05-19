UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Starts Regularly Service In Topi Tehsil

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 starts regularly service in Topi tehsil

Due to the efforts of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser the Rescue 1122 has resumed regular services in Topi tehsil of Swabi district on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Due to the efforts of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser the Rescue 1122 has resumed regular services in Topi tehsil of Swabi district on Tuesday.

An official of the Rescue 1122, while talking to APP said that the emergency service Rescue 1122 has started regular operation in Topi tehsil on the demand of the people so that the resident of this tehsil could avail the facilities of Rescue 1122 to get free and immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

National Assembly Swabi Topi Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Killing of Somali Official in Terror ..

19 minutes ago

Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Min ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says name of Shehbaz Sharif is like ..

21 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 353 points ..

3 minutes ago

Fire erupts at quarantine center, no loss of life ..

16 minutes ago

SOPs to be implemented with true spirit, stern act ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.