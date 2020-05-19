Rescue 1122 starts regularly service in Topi tehsil

Due to the efforts of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser the Rescue 1122 has resumed regular services in Topi tehsil of Swabi district on Tuesday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) : Due to the efforts of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser the Rescue 1122 has resumed regular services in Topi tehsil of Swabi district on Tuesday.

An official of the Rescue 1122, while talking to APP said that the emergency service Rescue 1122 has started regular operation in Topi tehsil on the demand of the people so that the resident of this tehsil could avail the facilities of Rescue 1122 to get free and immediate assistance in case of any emergency.