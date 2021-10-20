UrduPoint.com

Rescuers Told To Compile Hazard Report To Minimize Risk Factors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:41 PM

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Hussain Mian Wednesday directed heads of all rescue stations to list the hazards that can cause accidents and emergencies so as to plug all the loopholes and minimize risk factors

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Hussain Mian Wednesday directed heads of all rescue stations to list the hazards that can cause accidents and emergencies so as to plug all the loopholes and minimize risk factors.

Presiding over a meeting with heads of rescue stations in district Muzaffargarh, Dr Hussain reviewed last three months performance of rescuers and took stock of facilities and equipment available at stations and those missing.

He said that the meeting was convened to compile a hazard report and recommend a future plan to lessen chances of accidents to save precious lives through preventive measures. He asked them to prepare a comprehensive report on industries operating without the fire safety equipment and sensitize owners of industrial units about importance of installing fire safety equipment.

He also ordered listing big buildings including those dilapidated ones where no emergency exit doors existed to support immediate evacuation of people in case of fire emergencies.

Rescue 1122 officials gave a detailed briefing on their performance besides the equipment at their disposal and what they needed to be more effective in rescue operations.

He said that emergency vehicles and the equipment installed in them plays a vital role in rescuing and saving people and stressed their 100 per cent preparedness.

Rescue and safety officers from Alipur tahsil Akhtar Khan Bhutta, Osama Zeeshan Khan from Muzaffargarh, tehsil Kot Addu Incharge Muhammad Abid, control room incharge Shahzad Munir and others were in attendance.

