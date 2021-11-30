Residents urged to adopt preventive measures to check spread of new coronavirus "Omicron"

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority on Tuesday asked the residents to strictly adopt Coronavirus, Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) before the new virus Omicron hit us

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority on Tuesday asked the residents to strictly adopt Coronavirus, Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) before the new virus Omicron hit us.

Talking to APP, the CEO said though no case of the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, reported so far, there was a need to continue observing corona Standard Operating Procedures in controlling the expected spread of the fatal virus.

She asked the residents to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and avoid visiting crowded places.

Dr Faiza Kanwal said the vaccination was the only way to keep the virus at bay and asked the residents to vaccinate themselves at the earliest to defeat this deadly disease.

The CEO stressed the need for citizens to complete their doses who had contracted one dose.

She informed that over 86 per cent of the Rawalpindi district had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district.

Dr Faiza said all possible preventive measures were being made to meet any eventuality and urged the citizens to adopt preventive measures and not be panic as the Punjab government was committed to fighting and defeating the pandemic.

