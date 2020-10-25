UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Imperative For Regional Peace: Ch Amjad Warraich

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace: Ch Amjad Warraich

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for durable peace in the region, said Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich, chairman Pakistan National Muslim League.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the international leaders to play their effective role in resolving the burning issue of Kashmir. He said that India was using force to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people who were struggling for their right of self-determination.

He said that Indian atrocities had crossed all boundaries in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir where innocent Kashmiris were being killed brutally only to deprive them of their fundamental rights of freedom.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support at all fora till the freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

In this connection, Pakistani nation will also observe October 27 as Black Day to give a clear message to India as well as international leaders that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren at all times.

He also demanded the Union Nations to play its due role for early resolution of KashmirIssue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Amjad Ali October Sunday Moral Muslim All From

Recent Stories

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

44 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

59 minutes ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

59 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.