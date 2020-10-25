Resolution of Kashmir issue imperative for regional peace: Ch Amjad Warraich

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for durable peace in the region, said Chaudhry Amjad Ali Warraich, chairman Pakistan National Muslim League.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the international leaders to play their effective role in resolving the burning issue of Kashmir. He said that India was using force to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people who were struggling for their right of self-determination.

He said that Indian atrocities had crossed all boundaries in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir where innocent Kashmiris were being killed brutally only to deprive them of their fundamental rights of freedom.

He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and the nation would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support at all fora till the freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

In this connection, Pakistani nation will also observe October 27 as Black Day to give a clear message to India as well as international leaders that the entire Pakistani nation was standing with Kashmiri brethren at all times.

He also demanded the Union Nations to play its due role for early resolution of KashmirIssue.