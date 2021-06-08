Resources in maritime sector needed to sow seeds of blue economic resolution: Experts

Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector was a need of hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakista

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector was a need of hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakistan.

This was the crux of the views expressed by maritime policy experts and marine scientists at a webinar titled 'The Ocean: Life, Livelihood and Sustainability � Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan', said a statement on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Syed Abrar Hussain chaired the webinar organized on the World Oceans Day 2021 by IPS in collaboration with University of Karachi, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Maritime Study Forum (MSF), said a statement on Tuesday.

Associate Professor, Bahria University Dr Azhar Ahmad, Ex director general, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Dr Nuzhat Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

They said that developing aquaculture was critical for enhancing the livelihood means and skills of the fisher-folk coastal communities of Pakistan.

Research done in universities can help them in developing aquaculture in their coastal villages for algae, sea grasses, and several other valuable biological species having great economical, medicinal and environmental importance, they observed.

Integrated coastal zone management and strict enforcement of national and international environmental laws to protect the sea and its resources was also emphasized by the speakers.

The speakers lauded the efforts of IPS to help create a maritime research community engaging universities and think tanks across the country.

The speakers urged the PMSA to take the lead in enforcing environmental laws strictly by creating synergies among the environmental protection agencies of Sindh and Balochistan and the local governments of the coastal districts of both the provinces.