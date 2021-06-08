UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Resources In Maritime Sector Needed To Sow Seeds Of Blue Economic Resolution: Experts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:58 PM

Resources in maritime sector needed to sow seeds of blue economic resolution: Experts

Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector was a need of hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakista

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Mapping and development of strategic human and natural resources in the maritime sector was a need of hour to sow the seeds of blue economic revolution in Pakistan.

This was the crux of the views expressed by maritime policy experts and marine scientists at a webinar titled 'The Ocean: Life, Livelihood and Sustainability � Opportunities and Challenges for Pakistan', said a statement on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) Syed Abrar Hussain chaired the webinar organized on the World Oceans Day 2021 by IPS in collaboration with University of Karachi, National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Maritime Study Forum (MSF), said a statement on Tuesday.

Associate Professor, Bahria University Dr Azhar Ahmad, Ex director general, National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Dr Nuzhat Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

They said that developing aquaculture was critical for enhancing the livelihood means and skills of the fisher-folk coastal communities of Pakistan.

Research done in universities can help them in developing aquaculture in their coastal villages for algae, sea grasses, and several other valuable biological species having great economical, medicinal and environmental importance, they observed.

Integrated coastal zone management and strict enforcement of national and international environmental laws to protect the sea and its resources was also emphasized by the speakers.

The speakers lauded the efforts of IPS to help create a maritime research community engaging universities and think tanks across the country.

The speakers urged the PMSA to take the lead in enforcing environmental laws strictly by creating synergies among the environmental protection agencies of Sindh and Balochistan and the local governments of the coastal districts of both the provinces.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Lead

Recent Stories

World top organizations' links down

13 minutes ago

UAE Federal export credit company forges strategic ..

19 minutes ago

A million Europeans already have EU Covid certific ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Parliament Appeals to International Bodies ..

23 seconds ago

Hooker Bourgarit adds to France summer tour injury ..

24 seconds ago

Vivo's Ultimate 44MP OIS Night Selfie System Smart ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.