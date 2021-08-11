Response of potential foreign parties on license for tourist airlines awaited : DG PCAA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Khaqan Murtaza on Wednesday said that relevant details of Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) License and Landing Strips and sports Flying along with other potential investment opportunities in the Aviation Sector have been shared with interested parties through the Pakistani Embassies abroad and response is awaited.

DG PCAA Khaqan Murtaza said this a media briefing on tourism promotion at the PCAA headquarters here on Wednesday.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had conveyed the message along with details of focal person to all the Foreign Embassies and Pakistani Missions in Foreign Countries.

In this regard Several Pakistani Embassies from different countries have approached PCAA with interest in TPRI License and other investment opportunities in Aviation Sector. All the required relevant details in this regard have been shared with interested parties and their response is awaited.

The special new license "TPRI" was introduced in the National Aviation Policy, 2019, in view of the vision of the Prime Minister regarding promotion of tourism and regional connectivity. The TPRI license would include adventure tourism as well as religious and medical tourism.

The PCAA has also offered all Provincial Tourism departments to set up stalls at all major and northern area airports to provide information and guidance to all tourists. For this purpose PCAA will provide space at airports free of charge to Provincial Tourism departments.

It is pertinent to mention that recently two other TPRI Licenses have been issued and approved to North Air and Alvir Airways, while another TPRI licence is pending due to mandatory security clearance.

PCAA has already published the advertisements highlighting the characteristics and benefits of newly introduced TPRI licence in different newspapers.

TPRI License has also been uploaded to PCAA website and is visible to anyone viewing the website from anywhere in the world.

The operator may have its hub of operation at one trunk station with maximum three tourists' destination. The license holders would also be authorized to conduct helicopter services in addition to the fixed wing aircraft. The special license has minimum requirements of paid up capital Rs 10 million and security Rs 5 million.

The applications are to be processed within 60 days upon completion of mandatory requirements. The license shall be valid for a period of five years.

The TPRI license allows the operator to fly on Socio-Economic routes which also includes top tourism destinations including Gwadar, Zhob, MoenjoDaro, Muzaffarabad, Skardu, Gilgit, Chitral, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Turbat, Pangur, Khuzdar, Dalbandin, Rawalakot, Parachinar, Sehwan Sharif, Pasni and Sibbi.

The procedure involved is focused on ease of doing business as well as reduction in the cost of doing business. It is added here that no landing, housing and Air Navigation charges shall be levied on both ends of the Socio-Economic routes.

The PCAA has already initiated three new projects related to expansion of tourism related activities; these include expansion of Runway Skardu Airport including International Terminal, feasibility study for extending Gilgit Airport Runway for Jet Aircraft operations or sighting of new location for Gilgit Airport, extension of Runway of Saidu Sharif to make jet Aircraft Capable and construction of New Gwadar International Airport.

In addition the existing runways of Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot have also been rehabilitated for the promotion of tourism activities in Pakistan.

As far as allowing new private landing strips and helipads are concerned, PCAA is open to facilitate any potential investor to help in building such strips and helipads.

The PCAA has also meetings with the business community to apprise business community regarding the TPRI license and other untapped business opportunities available in Aviation Sector of Pakistan.