Restaurant sealed after presence of dengue larvae

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Local Health Department on Saturday sealed a restaurant while owners of five other building were served notices for presence of dengue larvae and violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to directorate general of public relations, teams of Health Department inspected different buildings including tyre shops, rooftop of different plazas, junkyard and food outlets. The teams sealed Melt-9 building for presence of dengue larvae. Similarly, five other food outlets were served notices for violation of SOPs to eliminate dengue larvae. The Punjab government is marking anti-dengue week and different steps were being taken to abolish threat of larvae.