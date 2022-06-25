UrduPoint.com

Restaurant Sealed After Presence Of Dengue Larvae

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Restaurant sealed after presence of dengue larvae

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Local Health Department on Saturday sealed a restaurant while owners of five other building were served notices for presence of dengue larvae and violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to directorate general of public relations, teams of Health Department inspected different buildings including tyre shops, rooftop of different plazas, junkyard and food outlets. The teams sealed Melt-9 building for presence of dengue larvae. Similarly, five other food outlets were served notices for violation of SOPs to eliminate dengue larvae. The Punjab government is marking anti-dengue week and different steps were being taken to abolish threat of larvae.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Of Punjab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

3 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

1 hour ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

2 hours ago
 Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is ..

Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.