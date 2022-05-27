Retailers imposed fine of Rs 106,500

The price control magistrates in the district imposed fine of Rs 106,500 on retailers over selling edible items at excessive rates in various markets and bazaars, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates in the district imposed fine of Rs 106,500 on retailers over selling edible items at excessive rates in various markets and bazaars, on Friday.

The price inspection teams conducted 791 inspections and checked prices of wheat flour, chicken, fruits and vegetables and imposed fine on 53 shopkeepers. The teams also directed them to display price lists at prominent places in their shops.